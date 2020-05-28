BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernest Dorchester Buff is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Holding considerable expertise in intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright, Mr. Buff attributes much of his success to his genuine love for his profession. Initially earning a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Syracuse University in 1966, he was inspired to the field of law by his father-in-law, who cited the field of patent law as a way to combine his love of writing and his background in engineering. Mr. Buff concluded his academic efforts at the Boston University School of Law, obtaining a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1969.
Embarking on his career with Polaroid while he was enrolled in law school, Mr. Buff is licensed to practice by the New Jersey State Bar Association, the Massachusetts Bar Association and the District of Columbia Bar. He has been further represented cases before the Patent Bar, the United States Courts of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the United States Court of Claims and the Supreme Court of the United States. After graduating, he found success with the Allied Chemical Corporation, now a part of Honeywell, for 30 years. Mr. Buff also excelled as an attorney with Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP during this time.
Since 2004, Mr. Buff has flourished as the chairman and a managing partner of Ernest D. Buff & Associates. In his present work, he emphasizes that a person can truly break away from the crowd if they have a good idea and the proper guidance in putting it together. Believing that ideas can change lives, he hopes to help cultivate an understanding of that fact while providing such guidance through the services offered by his firm. Throughout his career, Mr. Buff is most proud of the patent that he helped to obtain for a new type of material called amorphous metal.
Alongside his primary responsibilities, Mr. Buff has served as a member of the President's Advisory Council for Small Business since 2003. He also maintains his professional affiliation with a number of organizations in order to remain aware of developments in his field. Mr. Buff's memberships include the American Bar Association, the Morris County Bar Association and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board Bar Association.
For excellence in his career, Mr. Buff has been the recipient of a number of honors and accolades throughout the years. Most recently, he was presented with an Attorney of the Month Award by the National Firm in 2019. He has also received the William Berry Award and the prestigious Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. Furthermore, Mr. Buff was recognized with the Chicago Tribune Silver Medal Award.
Mr. Buff hopes to continue thriving in his career for as long as he is able, as he loves his work and being able to help people from all walks of life. Additionally helping to advance the state of the arts, he plays the piano and French horn and is involved in several symphony orchestras. He is also in the process of writing his own symphony. In his free time, he enjoys playing tennis and golf. Happily married to his wife, Elizabeth Logan Buff, for many years, Mr. Buff is the proud father of two children and grandfather to two wonderful grandchildren.
