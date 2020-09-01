ELIZABETH, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ernesto said this about his book: "As a child, Ernesto was curious about Japan and New York. That dream accompanied him during his childhood on a farm where he lived countless adventures. More than once, he helped someone whose life was in danger. He lost his father and had to drop out of school and worked from a young age. His frustrated first love pushed him to decide to be a sailor, and although the task was difficult, he managed to get used to life on the high seas. He met the ports in Central and South America, the United States, and Canada. His curiosity drove him to know the people and the places they arrived at.
Sometimes the dangers were in the sailor trade. An accident took him to the hospital for several days. At last, he came to the country he dreamed of knowing, Japan, which impressed him with its culture and history. Rheumatoid arthritis began to affect his knees. Sometime later, his merchant marine career would come to an end.
Ernesto remembers that through the years sailing, some nights he went out on the deck and looked in solitude at the waters of the sea illuminated by the light given by the moon. He looked up and saw the shining stars and contemplating this beautiful spectacle. He felt peace and joy in all his being."
Published by Page Publishing, Ernesto Lescano's new book Memorias, Historias Y Aventuras De Un Marino Mercante will enlighten readers on the author's profound and awe-inspiring life as a merchant sailor who has fulfilled his aspirations amid trials and illness.
Consumers who wish to be inspirited to undertake their life's dreams and achieve them with great resolve can purchase Memorias, Historias Y Aventuras De Un Marino Mercante in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245402/Ernesto_Lescano.jpg