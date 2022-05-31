ESM Continues Expansion: Laura Hirsch Joins Account Management Team
HOBOKEN, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric Symphony Media is thrilled to announce and welcome a new team member, Laura Hirsch, who joins the Account team as an Account Executive.
Laura joined ESM this past month as an Account Executive. Laura graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 2019 where she studied both Theater and English. Her passion for theater led her to full-time roles post-graduation as a film and theater technician, and a costume designer, where she was working on and managing productions in New York City. In addition to her copious experience in theater, Laura worked as a literary magazine editor. Among reading and evaluating articles, Laura assisted in growing the magazine's audience on social media through research efforts and running media campaigns on Twitter. We are certain that Laura's work experience and educational background, combined with her verbal and written communication skills will make her an asset to our Account Management team.
"Working at ESM has been such an adventure thus far," Laura notes, "and the transition into a new field has been made smooth by everyone here. I'm so grateful for the entire team and I'm looking forward to growing alongside ESM."
Within her first month, Laura has been presented with various tasks, training courses, and learnings which she has completed flawlessly. Laura's first few weeks consisted of various Digital and Social Media Marketing training, in addition to ESM's onboarding program that provides an understanding of key aspects of the agency like who we are and our various teams, what we do, and who we work with. In the coming weeks, Laura will begin to dive into regular Account Management responsibilities such as daily client communications, managing projects, and client requests, creating media plans and proposals, gathering data to support media recommendations, and much more alongside our additional Account Management team members. With Laura's background in writing, project management, and working collaboratively with and on teams, we know she will thrive in an Account Management role. She is quickly proving herself to be an important member of the agency in such a short period of time, in addition to being hardworking, curious, and just so lovely and pleasant to work with! We look forward to seeing her grow with us at ESM.
"Since joining the ESM team just 8 weeks ago, Laura has quickly become a key member of the Account Management team, taking over the strategic management of multiple long-standing partner relationships," says Ivaliese Chihimie, Director of the Account Management team. "Our team is evolving at an exciting pace, and I'm looking forward to having her unique project management and client strategy skills as a catalyst for future company growth and expansion."
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end-to-end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team, we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, and geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
