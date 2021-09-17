HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Briony brings 2+ years of experience in communications and social media management. She will be responsible for campaign set-up, monitoring, and optimization in all social media ad buying platforms. Briony has already become a pivotal member of the team with ESM colleagues relying heavily on her knowledge of social media platforms to ensure smooth campaign launches and to answer any client questions regarding features and usability.
"Working at ESM has given me the opportunity to build on the communications skills that I bring from my non-profit background and to launch my media career. I value the culture of collaboration and trust, which affords me opportunities for leadership and growth while supported by the whole team."
Prior to joining ESM Briony channeled her passion for writing and helping others by working in the non-profit and social advocacy space where she was curating social media content and communications plans for an organization that provided education resources for adults. Throughout her time at the organization, she surpassed yearly fundraising goals and grew the FB audience by 10% and Instagram audience by 31%. Now, Briony helps ESM clients grow their reach and get their messaging to the relevant audiences.
"Since joining the team at ESM, Briony has brought her organizational excellence and eagerness to learn to our product team. She continues to teach our broader team new things among the social media landscape, and her knowledge is invaluable. We are so excited to grow our company with Briony at the helm of our social media as a product. We love having Briony on our team and look forward to growing together"
In addition to her day-to-day role on the Product team, Smith has been integrated into various internal projects including managing ESM's in-house content calendar and content sharing on LinkedIn. Briony joins ESM in a time of immense agency growth, and is projected to be a key contributor in future successes.
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
