HOLMDEL, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- etherFAX today announced its partnership with ActFax Communication Software, a leading provider of fax server software for Windows and Unix. Through the integration with etherFAX's patented cloud-based technology, ActFax and its customers can digitize workflows and securely exchange business-critical information.
etherFAX leverages the Internet to manage all fax communications and eliminates the need for unreliable network fax systems, phone lines, and costly telephony fees. With over six million connected endpoints, the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) is the world's largest fax network supporting every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device.
ActFax is now a part of the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network allowing for DirectFax communications. DirectFax ensures communications never traverse an external telephone network and allows ActFax to transmit data securely. Utilizing the etherFAX API, ActFax easily extended its existing fax server solution to the cloud and implemented secure document delivery via etherFAX SEN in short order.
"The Secure Exchange Network continues to expand as we integrate new technologies and partner with innovative companies such as ActFax," Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX said. "Our unique solutions allow organizations to securely deliver business-critical documents and enable them to automate and scale their existing enterprise fax operations."
The client/server architecture of ActFax enables a fast and simple integration of fax and email with Windows as well as other operating systems including Unix, Linux, or mainframes. Users can now leverage etherFAX to securely transport high-resolution documents via ActFax without having to change a single workflow. For guaranteed security and data protection, etherFAX is both HITRUST and PCI DSS certified, as well as SOC 2 compliant.
"It's very important for us to grow our partner network and collaborate with leading hardware and software manufacturers in the communication industry," said Helmut Vogler, CEO and founder of ActFax. "Partnering with etherFAX was an easy choice and the integration was seamless. Now, we can provide our customers with best-in-class hybrid technology solutions that meet all of their fax and document exchange needs."
About ActFax Communication Software GmbH
The main activity of ActFax Communication is the development and support of ActFax, one of the most powerful and reliable network fax solutions currently on the market. The high demand for fax solutions in heterogeneous environments initiated ActFax Communication more than 26 years to develop a fax server system that easily integrates with different environments, like Windows, Unix, Linux or mainframes. For more information, visit http://www.actfax.com.
About etherFAX
Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds. For guaranteed data protection, etherFAX is HITRUST and PCI DSS Level 1 certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us out on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email sales@etherfax.net.
