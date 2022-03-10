HOLMDEL, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- etherFAX today announced that it will exhibit its patented hybrid-cloud fax technology at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition on March 14-18, 2022 in Orlando. This year at HIMSS, etherFAX will debut its new 'Weave' solution suite. etherFAX Weave enables the healthcare industry to create the off-ramp to fax, while creating the on-ramp to interoperability. etherFAX will also be demonstrating its DirectFax integration with Microsoft Teams, firmware integrations with Lexmark, and the etherFAX Remote Integration Service (ERIS). Each of these secure document delivery solutions easily integrate with existing IT infrastructure and electronic medical record (EMR) applications without having to change a single workflow.
etherFAX continues to improve data quality, care coordination, and interoperability across healthcare organizations with its Weave solutions for searchable PDFs, OCR, and data extraction. etherFAX Weave uses Microsoft's Cognitive Services to extract and digitize data from a range of unstructured documents and forms, streamlining workflows and eliminating manual entry. Extracted data can then be mapped to third-party systems, allowing tasks such as indexing patient records, scheduling, and referrals to be automated.
"The timely and secure exchange of health information is crucial to providing quality patient care," Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX said. "Our HIPAA compliant fax technology solves a huge problem for healthcare – the ability to securely transmit unstructured data such as patient records, scripts, discharge summaries, medical forms, authorizations, prescriptions, and insurance claims. With etherFAX Weave, clinicians can spend less time manually entering and searching for information, and more time on care initiatives to improve patient health outcomes."
etherFAX Weave Direct and Weave Transform, developed with MaxMD, create the on-ramp to healthcare interoperability by converting a paper fax into a Direct Secure Message and transforming it into a machine-readable structured payload capable of being ingested and directly integrated into EHRs and automated workflows.
The etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) offers a seamless transition from legacy network solutions such as those that rely on expensive telephony equipment and the PSTN. Supporting every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device, etherFAX has more connected endpoints providing end-to-end encryption than any other service. For guaranteed data protection, etherFAX is HITRUST certified, SOC 2 compliant, and a DirectTrust member.
DirectFax via etherFAX SEN enables healthcare organizations to send and receive high-resolution documents from today's popular fax servers, mobile devices, and third-party messaging platforms including Teams and Slack. Faxes and PHI documents can be securely transmitted on Android and iOS mobile phones with guaranteed delivery and near-diagnostic image quality to help doctors decide on the best care and treatment options.
Visit etherFAX at HIMSS Booth #2614 to see these solutions in action:
Weave PDF – Transforms a paper fax into searchable PDF.
Weave OCR – Transforms a paper fax into a searchable payload.
Weave Extract – Transforms a paper fax into structured key value data pairs.
Weave Direct – Transforms a paper fax into a Direct Secure Message.
Weave Transform – Transforms a paper fax into C-CDA that can be directly integrated into an EHR.
About etherFAX
Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds. With more than 6 million connected endpoints, etherFAX is the world's largest document exchange network, supporting every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device. The etherFAX partner network continues to grow and evolve to strengthen platform-agnostic document delivery to and from fax providers, fax servers, EHRs, and Health Information Exchanges. etherFAX's secure, cloud-based, and encrypted data exchange solutions are SOC 2 compliant, HIPAA compliant, PCI DSS certified, and HITRUST CSF certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, call us at 877-384-9866, or email sales@etherfax.net.
