HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- etherFAX today announced that it will exhibit its patented hybrid-cloud fax technology at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition on August 9-13, 2021 in Las Vegas. This year at HIMSS, etherFAX will showcase DirectFax™ via the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN), integrations with Slack, Teams, and mobile, the etherFAX API, and its new artificial intelligence (AI) solution for document data extraction. Each of these secure document delivery solutions easily integrate with existing IT infrastructure and electronic medical record (EMR) applications and devices.
etherFAX is improving interoperability within the healthcare industry with its AI solution for searchable PDFs, OCR, and document data extraction. etherFAX AI uses Microsoft's Cognitive Services to extract and digitize data from a range of unstructured documents and forms, streamlining workflow and eliminating manual entry. Extracted data can be mapped to third-party systems, allowing tasks such as indexing patient records, scheduling, and referrals to be automated.
"We're committed to transforming the fax industry with our cloud-based, artificial intelligence technology," Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX said. "By enabling healthcare organizations to share, access, and analyze data fast and securely, we can enhance EHR usability, digitize workflows, and improve patient care."
etherFAX SEN is the world's largest fax network, leveraging hybrid cloud technology to provide 100 percent secure communications. Supporting every major fax server, application and fax-enabled device, etherFAX has more connected endpoints providing end-to-end encryption than any other service and delivers data with HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance.
DirectFax via etherFAX SEN enables healthcare organizations to send and receive high-resolution documents from today's popular fax servers as well as third-party messaging platforms including Slack, Teams, and mobile applications. Faxes and PHI documents can be transmitted on Android and iOS mobile phones with near-diagnostic image quality and guaranteed delivery. The SEN platform allows for secure delivery without ever having documents traverse the phone line.
etherFAX will also exhibit its APIs which seamlessly fax-enable any application. As a web interface based on REST semantics, the etherFAX API toolkit allows healthcare organizations to seamlessly integrate fax and document delivery services into their applications. As a scalable and highly available service, the etherFAX API toolkit enables organizations to send and receive a high volume of faxes with ultra-fast transmission speeds.
For more information, visit etherFAX at HIMSS Booth #5837.
About etherFAX
Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds. With more than six million connected endpoints, etherFAX is the world's largest document exchange network, supporting every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device. The etherFAX partner network continues to grow and evolve to strengthen platform-agnostic document delivery to and from fax providers, fax servers, EHRs, and Health Information Exchanges. etherFAX's secure, cloud-based, and encrypted data exchange solutions are SOC 2 compliant, HIPAA compliant, PCI DSS certified, and HITRUST CSF certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us out on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email sales@etherfax.net.
