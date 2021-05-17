PRINCETON, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ETS Praxis® program is adding 39 educator licensure assessments to Praxis tests at home beginning in July. Currently, Praxis Core, elementary education, middle school and other content and pedagogy tests are available through the remote solution.
"Nearly the entire suite of Praxis exams will now be available through our at home solution," said ETS® Professional Educator Programs Executive Director Jason Carter. "We're delivering more than 120 Praxis tests through our remote solution to help meet the needs of even more aspiring educators."
Praxis tests at home was launched over one year ago to provide prospective teachers with an opportunity to become certified amid the pandemic. Continuous improvements have been made that include increasing the availability of tests, simplifying the registration process and making remote testing a permanent part of the Praxis program.
"By making more teacher licensure exams available we're helping to strengthen the teacher pipeline," said Carter. "While the education landscape continues to evolve, the need for qualified instructors to educate our students only grows. We will continue to do all that we can to support more educators becoming certified to increase access to quality education for all students."
To date, more than 120 test titles (including subtests) for prospective educators are available, with nearly 350,000 registrations already received for Praxis tests at home.
For more information visit https://www.ets.org/s/cv/praxis/at-home.
The 39 additional titles now available through Praxis tests at home include:
Test Code
Test Name
Registration Opens
Testing Begins
6412
Connecticut Administrator Test
7/5/2021
7/5/2021
5714
Communication and Literacy: Reading
7/12/2021
7/12/2021
5724
Communication and Literacy: Writing
7/12/2021
7/12/2021
5134
Art: Content Knowledge
7/20/2021
7/20/2021
5402
School Psychologist
7/20/2021
7/20/2021
5941
World and U.S. History: Content Knowledge
7/20/2021
7/20/2021
5174
French
7/26/2021
7/26/2021
5183
German
7/26/2021
7/26/2021
5195
Spanish
7/26/2021
7/26/2021
5601
Latin
8/2/2021
8/2/2021
5091
Physical Education: Content Knowledge
9/1/2021
9/1/2021
5561
Marketing Education
9/1/2021
9/1/2021
5221
Speech Communication Content Knowledge
9/1/2021
9/1/2021
5322
Special Education: Teaching Students with Intellectual Disabilities
9/1/2021
9/1/2021
5391
Psychology
9/1/2021
9/1/2021
5881
Special Ed: Teaching Speech to Students with Language Impairments
9/1/2021
9/1/2021
5006
5007 Elem Ed Generalist (Reading/LA/SS)
7/12/2021
9/6/2021
5164
Middle School Mathematics
7/12/2021
9/6/2021
5165
Mathematics
7/12/2021
9/6/2021
5026
5027 EC Generalist (Reading/LA/SS)
7/12/2021
9/6/2021
5115
Music Instrumental and General Knowledge
7/12/2021
9/6/2021
5116
Music Vocal and General Knowledge
7/12/2021
9/6/2021
5485
Physical Science
7/12/2021
9/6/2021
5625
PLT: Pre-K–12
7/12/2021
9/6/2021
5224
Journalism
7/12/2021
9/6/2021
5135
Art: Content and Analysis
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5358
Gifted Education
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5311
Library Media Specialist
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5841
WL Pedagogy
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5701
Agriculture
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5039
English Language Arts: Content and Analysis
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5531
Pre-Kindergarten Education
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5551
Health Education
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5641
Theatre
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5372
Special Education: Teaching Students with Behavioral Disorders/Emotional Disturbances
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5911
Economics
9/6/2021
9/6/2021
5921
Geography
9/6/2021
9/6/20211
