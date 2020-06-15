PRINCETON, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS, a global leader in educational measurement and learning solutions, announced today the introduction of the HiSET ® Exam at Home, a remote testing solution for test takers who are interested in taking the next step to complete their high school equivalency credential. The HiSET Exam at Home improves access for all test takers by providing them with another way to complete their educational goals in addition to regular testing, which remains limited across the United States due to COVID-19 impacts. Test takers can begin registering for the HiSET Exam at Home on Monday, June 15 with testing beginning Wednesday, June 17.
The at home solution will be conducted through the use of human remote proctoring serviced by ProctorU®, the leading proctoring solution for online testing. The solution is identical to HiSET exams taken in physical test centers in terms of content, format, on-screen experience and scoring. Every test delivery feature that test takers experience in test centers — such as the ability to preview, skip questions, review and change answers — will still be available. For additional information visit https://www.ets.org/s/cv/hiset/at-home/.
"The HiSET Exam at Home will provide more people than ever before with the life-changing opportunity to obtain their high school equivalency credential. We are proud to be able to provide HiSET test takers with a timely, flexible and reliable solution," said Jason Carter, Executive Director of the HiSET Program at ETS. "ETS is dedicated to supporting equity and access to education and the HiSET Exam at Home creates another pathway for adult learners to take the next steps in their educational journey to reach their dreams."
ETS is taking every precaution to ensure that the HiSET Exam at Home meets the highest standards for validity, security and reliability. The at home solution employs multiple best-in-class security measures including real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology. These measures allow for the recognition and remediation of the hardest-to-detect security incidents.
ETS is committed to serving test takers with disabilities and health-related needs by providing services and reasonable accommodations that are appropriate given the purpose of the test. These accommodations include extended time, extra breaks, screen magnification and selectable colors. Many other accommodations can be requested through ETS Disability Services, provided that the test taker can supply the approved device, such as an IntelliKeys® keyboard or diabetic instruments.
To register for HiSET Exam at Home, test takers can sign in or create an ETS account by visiting: https://www.ets.org/cv/hiset/at-home. Once logged in, test takers can select and pay for their test, and upon doing so will receive an email from ProctorU with instructions on how to schedule their test date and time.
For a full overview of the registration process, visit: https://www.ets.org/cv/hiset/at-home.
About ETS
