NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverythingBenefits, the provider of comprehensive, next-generation benefits automation technology solutions, today announced its annual list of top-tier benefits providers. Carriers were selected for their consistency, best all-around performance, and excellent collaboration. The list welcomes nine newcomers and honors eleven carriers for a second consecutive year.
The Top 20 Carriers list was established in 2017 in accordance with the company's guiding philosophy that the benefits experience should be simpler, more rewarding, and more enjoyable for all. Cigna, EyeMed, and Guardian, top this year's list as all-around best carriers.
The full rankings are as follows:
- Aetna
- Ameritas*
- Blue Shield of CA*
- Cigna*
- Delta Dental*
- Empower
- EyeMed*
- Guardian*
- HealthJoy
- John Hancock*
- Kaiser Permanente*
- LegalShield*
- Mutual of America 401(k)
- Optum
- Regence
- Teladoc
- United Concordia
- Unum
- Voya 401(k)*
- VSP*
*Indicates inclusion on the list for consecutive years
The methodology considers several scoring categories: the average duration of implementation, consistency of experience across multiple implementations, a relationship survey score, as well as the client volume put into production in the prior year.
"Our collaboration with carriers is integral to our mission of providing the best benefits experiences," said Colleen Bryson, Vice President of Customer Success at EverythingBenefits. "Our annual top 20 list is meant to recognize the carriers that are leading the industry and setting the bar higher for all."
In addition to this list, Lincoln Financial Group, Reliance Standard, and ManhattanLife are recognized for being pioneers of benefits innovation as they are early adopters of the LIMRA Data Exchange Standards (LDEx) which are designed to standardize the data exchanged between insurance carriers and benefit administration technology companies for non-medical employee benefits.
EverythingBenefits partners with 600+ benefit providers to make benefits enrollment and administration a less strenuous undertaking. To view a complete list of our carriers, please visit https://www.everythingbenefits.com/insurance-carriers-list.
About EverythingBenefits
EverythingBenefits is a leading provider of next-generation, end-to-end benefit technology solutions and services that help businesses of all sizes and their employees experience benefits in more meaningful ways. By leveraging an open business model, EverythingBenefits partners with enterprise resource planning systems, human capital management (HCM) companies, benefits carriers, in addition to benefit brokers, independent agents and other providers. The company's philosophy is that technology should make life simpler, more rewarding, and more enjoyable. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.everythingbenefits.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
EverythingBenefits Public Relations
Phone: 800-689-3568
Email: pr@everythingbenefits.com
Media Contact
