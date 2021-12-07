MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viver Health is excited to announce the redesign and launch of its new website, viverhealth.com to help move business forward and transform lives.
The new website was designed and developed by health and wellness specialist agency Trajectory. It features updated content, modernized design, and simplified navigation – and streamlines the user experience and more quickly highlights Viver's evidence-based chronic disease solutions. The new website features both its turnkey and custom solutions that appeal to its range of global clients across pharma/biotech, healthcare organizations, and employer groups.
Viver Health CEO and Founder, Vicki Barghout, has led this unique evidence-based health content company based on its mission to educate and impact everyday people who are facing chronic diseases through easy-to-understand, evidence-based health and wellness guides and other custom solutions. Ms. Barghout states that "our goal is to disseminate evidence-based education to as many people as humanly possible."
Vicki goes on to state, "the new website represents an important evolution in our nearly 10-year Viver Health journey. Thinking back to my own healthcare experience – from former roles at Novartis and Bayer, to being diagnosed with breast cancer the day before our second daughter was born, to then starting Viver Health – I couldn't be prouder of our contribution to transforming lives for patients and employees through collaboration with our global clients and partners."
Guides are tailored to chronic conditions, and many are endorsed by leading trusted organizations, including the likes of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+). Viver Health guides are also based on the latest scientifically backed, peer-reviewed research and tested/vetted with both HCPs and patients using rigorous interviews and surveys to ensure effectiveness. Exemplary Viver Health global clients and partners include Bristol Myers Squibb, Lilly, Athenex, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Ascension, Atlantic Health System, Kaiser Permanente, MD Anderson, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, among others.
Jodi Hutchinson, Viver Health's Executive Director of Science and Wellness, explains, "Viver understands the impact evidence-based education has on health and well-being, and applies the best practices of lifestyle medicine, whole-food nutrition, and mind-body therapies to address the root cause of chronic disease for improved outcomes."
About Viver Health
Viver Health delivers success with evidence-based solutions. The company works closely with clients in pharma/biotech and healthcare to drive HCP engagement and heighten disease awareness to improve patient compliance with medication and treatment programs. Viver also collaborates with employers nationally to improve the health and well-being of employees, promoting workplace productivity. Discover today how you can benefit from viver solutions. Media Contact: Jesper Goransson, Viver Health, 646-220-3586, jgoransson@viverhealth.com.
Media Contact
Randi Brody, Trajectory, 9083429991, rb@trajectory4brands.com
Jesper Goransson, Viver Health LLC, Viver Health, 646-220-3586, jgoransson@viverhealth.com
SOURCE Viver Health