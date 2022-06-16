NYC area Microsoft Exchange expert discusses 2025 availability and other implications of Microsoft's Exchange Server vNext announcement—in a new article from Messaging Architects
HOBOKEN, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft Exchange expert, examines the recent Microsoft Exchange Server vNext announcement in a new article. The informative article first relates that the popular email product release will become available at the end of 2025, just as earlier versions reach end of support.
The author then asserts that the cloud remains a no go for many organizations despite Microsoft's encouragement to migrate to Exchange Online. He then lists key things to know about Exchange Server vNext and key end of support dates. Reporting that Microsoft has indicated that they intend to offer in-place upgrades from Exchange Server 2019 to vNext, he encourages readers to upgrade to Exchange 2019 now.
"When 2021 came and went without the promised new version of Exchange Server, customers feared they would be forced to migrate to the cloud," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Now however, Microsoft has released a new roadmap that includes Exchange Server vNext."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Exchange Server vNext Means On-Premises Exchange Customers Not Forced to the Cloud."
Exchange Server vNext Coming in 2025
"When the Hafnium Hack hit on-premises Exchange Servers, Microsoft had to abandon plans for Exchange Server 2021. While Microsoft urged customers to migrate to Exchange Online instead, the cloud remains a no go for many organizations. With earlier versions of Exchange Server due to lose support soon, that left companies in a bind."
In-place Upgrades May Reduce Upgrade Challenges
"In the past, upgrades to the newest version of Microsoft Exchange have proved problematic. Customers often had to purchase new equipment to meet the hardware requirements of the new version. Additionally, they needed to move mailboxes from one version to the next."
Upgrade to Exchange 2019 Now
"For customers that cannot migrate to the cloud, Microsoft strongly recommends moving to Exchange 2019 now in preparation for vNext. Customers already on Exchange Server 2019 should keep their servers up to date to benefit from fixes and enhancements."
"Exchange Server 2019 offers numerous advantages over previous versions. For instance, it includes a modern architecture, compliance features, integration with OneDrive and SharePoint Server and improved security."
Navigate Exchange Server Migration Path with Expert Help
Exchange Server changes can prove confusing, and roadmaps have a habit of changing over time. Consequently, the Exchange migration experts at Messaging Architects stand ready to assist. Whether organizations want to migrate to Exchange Server 2019 or feel ready to jump to Exchange Online, they can help.
