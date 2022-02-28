MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exigent Technologies, a full-service IT services firm that delivers high-performance technology to organizations in a wide range of industries, has acquired a majority interest in SimpleFly Tech, adding that company's deep wireless networking expertise to the expansive portfolio of IT services it currently offers. Additionally, the union will provide new opportunities for SimpleFly Tech's clientele who can now access Exigent's broad selection of managed IT services and technology solutions.
In February 2022, the two businesses will combine forces, with SimpleFly founder and CEO Francisco Martinez remaining as president. The entire SimpleFly Tech team will remain intact.
"We are looking forward to welcoming the SimpleFly Tech team to the Exigent family and providing sophisticated wireless networking infrastructure services to our customers," said Daniel J. Haurey, CEO and founder of Exigent. "We plan on using Exigent's resources to amplify the existing success that Francisco and his team have built. Overall, I'm anticipating the positive impact this merger will have as it delivers the best of both businesses to our shared customer base."
Launched in 2015, SimpleFly Tech specializes in wireless networking. Based in Denver, CO, SimpleFly works closely with clients to design, deploy and manage their wireless networks, supporting a wide range of customers—from small businesses to SOHO environments and upscale residences to sprawling warehouses with dozens of access points.
"Dan saw our vision around developing a true, focused expertise in wireless networks, and I am excited about the chance to share that experience with a wider customer base," said Martinez. "We are ready to scale, and I look forward to the opportunity to do so with the support of Dan and the entire Exigent team."
Haurey and Martinez uncovered the potential synergy between their businesses after being introduced through a mutual friend in the popular online community.
"For Exigent, this acquisition dovetails with our growth strategy of finding uniquely talented people who have invested into a technology specialty and then bringing together our businesses to deliver exceptional value," explained Haurey. "We're looking forward to the significant impact the SimpleFly team can have in our customer environments, particularly in the higher education and manufacturing sectors where dispersed, secure, mixed-use wireless networks are mission-critical."
Haurey added that SimpleFly's wireless networking experience is complementary to what Exigent currently offers and will enhance the options available for enterprise and larger-footprint customers interested in deploying reliable wireless access. SimpleFly clients will not be impacted except to gain access to additional resources and technology solutions.
About Exigent Technologies
Exigent Technologies LLC is a full-service information technology consulting firm that implements and maintains high-performance IT systems for small and medium-sized organizations in a wide range of industries. Established in 1997, Exigent brings proven experience and expertise to every engagement and differentiates itself on integrity, responsiveness and exceptional customer care.
For more information about Exigent Technologies, visit http://www.exigent.net; call 1.877.EXIGENT; or email contact@exigent.net
About SimpleFly
Since 2015, SimpleFly has designed, built and optimized countless WiFi networks for residential consumers and businesses of all sizes in all verticals. Each project comes with its own unique challenges, but the highly experienced SimpleFly team has the knowledge to identify the right solution for each new installation. From shared workspaces that require multiple networks under a single roof to schools that demand heavy network monitoring and security to hotels with large scale or multi-building guest networks—SimpleFly Tech has you covered.
Media Contact
