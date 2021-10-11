ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i95Dev's integrated eCommerce solution offers a powerful, secure, and agile platform with world-class capabilities to empower eCommerce businesses worldwide.
i95Dev, a leading provider of solutions that power eCommerce businesses globally is a Gold sponsor at the Community Summit North America 2021. Summit North America is the largest independent gathering of prominent players from the Microsoft ERP ecosystem.
i95Dev will exhibit its futuristic eCommerce solution for Dynamics ERP and its all-new enterprise-grade Integrated solution that would drive the future of eCommerce. i95Dev helps eCommerce businesses worldwide to delight their customers, drive business process efficiency and maximize their ROI by unleashing the power of integrated eCommerce. i95Dev has helped 250+ customers across 25+ industries and 15+ countries in minimizing their Time to Market and Maximize their ROI.
CEO of i95Dev, Vanit Kumar, says, "An Integrated approach to the eCommerce value chain is essential for eCommerce businesses looking to grow and thrive in the digital world. We are excited to be at Summit North America 2021 to showcase our robust integration products and an all-new Integrated eCommerce Solution with world-class capabilities built for speed to market, agility to change, and flexibility to scale".
i95Dev offers integration products that are robust and support more than 150 touch points between eCommerce and Dynamics ERP systems. The All-new enterprise-class Integrated eCommerce solution offers businesses unmatched agility to meet customers' evolving and rapidly changing needs. The integrated eCommerce solution is both "B2B and B2C ready" and offers an out-of-the-box eCommerce store powered by industry-leading eCommerce platforms. Streamline your business process with integrated support for Microsoft Dynamics ERP systems (Finance, Business Central, AX, NAV, and GP). Leverage in-built advanced analytics tools to enable data-driven decisions. Achieve seamless integration with eBay and Amazon along with access to 2000+ extensions on the marketplace.
To learn more about i95Dev and the all-new integrated eCommerce Solution, visit https://www.i95dev.com or drop an email at info@i95dev.com.
About i95Dev: i95Dev is a global eCommerce agency that specializes in B2B/B2C integrated omnichannel eCommerce solutions. i95Dev's Integrated eCommerce solutions are powered by industry-leading shopping carts (Adobe Magento, BigCommerce, and Shopify) and ERP Platforms. i95Dev's eCommerce integration products work with various ERPs, POS, CRM, mobile and social applications that are globally recognized. Over 250+ Retailers, manufacturers, and distributors have leveraged i95Dev's products and solutions to delight their customers and drive business process efficiency while maximizing their ROI. With a strong workforce of 300+ eCommerce enthusiasts worldwide, i95Dev has helped energize digital commerce initiatives of clients globally.
