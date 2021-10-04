RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than a decade of experience running a multi-unit home services company, Phil Sargent is pleased to announce that he and his long-time vice president of operations, Nicole Hickman, are the new owners and operators of TruBlue Total House Care of Monmouth County. The full-service home maintenance company just reopened for business in late July.
"Finding responsive, reliable, background-checked, insured and trustworthy companies in the home services industry can sometimes be challenging. We are looking forward to bringing that level of professionalism and quality to TruBlue and to our community," Sargent said.
Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, customizable services can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, yard work, seasonal services and minor home renovations. TruBlue also works with homeowners, realtors and property managers who need to get homes move-in ready quickly and keep them maintained. Additionally, TruBlue does Senior Home Safety Assessments, performs age-friendly renovations and offers House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors and busy families enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.
TruBlue of Monmouth County works with clients in Atlantic Highlands, Belford, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Fort Monmouth, Highlands, Holmdel, Leonardo, Lincroft, Little Silver, Long Branch, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Port Monmouth, Red Bank, Rumson, Shrewsbury and West Long Branch.
Sargent and Hickman own and operate 15Maid Pro locations and are franchisees with FlyFoe, a mosquito and tick control franchise. Sargent, a life-long entrepreneur, is also a founding member of MaidPro Cares©, the company's non-profit arm that supports orphanages across the country, and a supporter of the Beagle Freedom Project. Hickman has a background in franchise operations and, before joining Sargent, ran a suite of hair salons.
"As part of our MaidPro business, we're often asked for referrals and recommendations for home repairs – people want a business they can trust as much as they trust us with their homes. Now that we have TruBlue of Monmouth County, we'll now be able to serve those clients and expand our home services business to include handyman repairs, seasonal work, lawn care, small renovations, senior services and more. We'll also be able to help our area's retirees stay in their homes longer with our suite of senior-focused services," Hickman said.
TruBlue of Monmouth County is licensed, bonded and insured. To learn more about TruBlue of Monmouth County, call 732-241-8512, email NHickman@TruBlueHouseCare.com or PSargent@TruBlueHouseCare.com, or visit http://www.TruBlueHouseCare.com/Monmouth-County.
