WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ExtensisHR, a nationally recognized Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) services provider, has been named the winner of two Stevie® Awards for Great Employers.
The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.
ExtensisHR was awarded the following:
Silver Stevie® Award - Employer of the Year category, Business and Professional Services, acknowledging organizations who have been the best employers, as judged by employees, the public, and industry experts, since the beginning of 2020.
Bronze Stevie® Award - COVID-19 Response category, honored for the contributions of its organization and HR individuals who worked valiantly over the year to keep employees safe, healthy, employed, paid, and informed.
"Providing exceptional service to our customers starts with putting exceptional people in our organization," said Blake Morris, CEO of ExtensisHR. "We're proud to be an employer of choice and work diligently to create a positive corporate culture where our people feel valued, included, and respected. Our continued success is due in great part to our employees, and we celebrate them for helping us earn this prestigious accolade."
More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 29 nations were submitted for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Over 70 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Commentary from this illustrious panel included:
- "ExtensisHR has clearly represented the importance of employee engagement. They communicated to their staff and engaged them through virtual initiatives to ensure staff were kept included and well-supported through tough times."
- "A lot of great work with employee recognition and celebration. 20,000 peer-to-peer recognition is great!"
"In the sixth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by all of the nominees, who - during the crises we've confronted this year and last - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We look forward to celebrating the Stevie winners' achievements during our November 17 virtual awards ceremony," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.
This award follows ExtensisHR's 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™, in which the company was recognized for its leadership, mission, and culture of innovation. ExtensisHR is committed to actively engaging employees through its "You, Supported" program, including onboarding activities, diversity and inclusion initiatives, employee appreciation, training and development resources, Fortune 500-level benefit plans and more.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.
About ExtensisHR
Founded in 1997, ExtensisHR is a leading national Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) solution provider. We specialize in tailored HR solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, with a comprehensive portfolio, including HR, benefits, payroll and taxes, employer risk, employee management, recruiting, compliance and next-gen HRIS technology. To learn more or to become a broker partner, visit: http://www.extensishr.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
