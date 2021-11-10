SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Falguni Patel of the Rejuvenate Center For Medical Aesthetics & Wellness has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2021. She is a board certified gynecologist with a subspecialty in anti-aging medicine and cosmetic surgery.
Dr. Patel is a graduate of The Mount Sinai School of Medicine in Manhattan, New York. She then completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology from UMDNJ/RWJ in 2002 and has been board certified since 2003. She has maintained her certification from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is also an expert in Pediatric and Adolescent gynecology.
Dr. Falguni Patel believes that to be healthy and well in both mind and body, is to be happy and content with oneself from the inside out. With that belief, she started her solo career in Rejuvenate Center for Medical Aesthetics and Wellness.
Dr. Patel's approach to each patient is a complete analysis, starting with the inside and working outwards. Much of her treatment style is the use of integrative medical approaches for comprehensive care.
