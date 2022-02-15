OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fall in love with one of the two remaining quick delivery homes at Nobility Crest at Ocean Township! The reinvigorated 55+ community in Monmouth County is offering its popular Beaumont 1 and Drummond 1 model homes for quick delivery – both are fully furnished and decorated, ready for their new owners.
The Beaumont model home offers 1,213 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and two baths. The large living/dining room offers the ability to entertain and host guests. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath. Installed upgrades include: An upgraded stainless steel appliance package that includes the washer, dryer and refrigerator; added electric (cable outlet and recessed lights); tile plank flooring throughout; ceramic tile in baths, and a crown molding package. The home is priced at $549,990.
The Drummond model home offers 1,327 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and two baths. This fully furnished and decorated model home features a distinctive floorplan that highlights a spacious kitchen with an island that opens to a family/dining room that is ideal for family gatherings. Installed upgrades include: An upgraded stainless steel appliance package that includes the washer, dryer and refrigerator; added electric (cable outlet and recessed lights); tile plank flooring throughout; ceramic tile in baths, and a crown molding package. The home is priced at $564,990.
"The two sales models offer the best of the available finishes at Nobility Crest and are each ready for a new owner to simply unpack," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties.
In addition to these two model homes, only three two-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plans remain featuring spacious walk-in closets and large, open living spaces. "Nobility Crest offers so much for its homeowners to love," said Adinolfi. "With energy-efficient new construction, luxury finishes, open-concept floor plans and resort-like amenities in a convenient, Jersey Shore location, it's easy to understand why Nobility Crest is nearly sold out."
The community offers a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center including a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, and billiard and card rooms. Following a $1M redesign and renovation of Nobility Crest's pool and amenity area, residents spent the summer taking advantage of all that the community has to offer with a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas and more. A new dog park is also onsite.
Located in a premier location along the Jersey Shore, Nobility Crest puts residents at the center of it all. Nearby shopping includes everything from groceries at Shop Rite just 1.3 miles away to incredible deals on world-famous designer goods at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets less than three miles away. Need some beach therapy? Make a quick left onto Route 66 and you'll be at the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk in under four miles. The community also offers easy access from both Route 18 and the Garden Parkway.
Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter "0827" on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. Due to the very limited inventory, the Sales Center is now open Friday through Tuesday from 10am to 5pm by appointment only. To learn more or to schedule a private or in-person appointment, visit NobilityCrest55.com, email nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com or call 732-361-4982.
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com.
About Blue Star Group
With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.
