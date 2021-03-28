DELANCO, N.J., Mar. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Martha Thompson encourages readers to come out of hiding and speak the truth in Behind the Prophetess' Mask ($15.49, paperback, 9781662810343; $7.99, e-book, 9781662810350).
Thompson spent many years concealing the ugliness of her past. Rejection, abuse, depression and other illnesses caused her to shun the light and hide in darkness. Now she takes the brave step to tell her story so that others may see the enemy exposed and step with her into the light.
"The Lord inspired me to write this book about my life. My testimony will help others have hope to be delivered and set free from the lies within," said Thompson.
Prophetess Martha Thompson holds an AAS in American Sign Language/English Interpreting and served 25 years as a correction police officer. She pursues a ministry of encouragement and prayer as she watches others grow in Christ.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Behind the Prophetess' Mask is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
PROPHETESS MARTHA THOMPSON, Salem Author Services, 856-770-4175, Bb2die4@aol.com
SOURCE Xulon Press