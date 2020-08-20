- Kesimpta delivers powerful efficacy with a favorable safety profile and can be self-administered at home, addressing significant unmet needs for people living with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS)¹ - Approval based on two Phase III ASCLEPIOS studies demonstrating significant reductions in risk of relapses, confirmed disability progression, Gd+ T1 brain lesions and new/enlarging T2 lesions¹ - In a post hoc analysis, 47.0% and 87.8% of patients treated with Kesimpta achieved no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) within the first (0-12 months) and second year (12-24 months) of treatment, respectively²