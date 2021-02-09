MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives Internationa l (FEI), the association of choice for Chief Accounting Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Corporate Controllers, Treasurers, and other finance executives announced today that Rudolf Bless, Chief Accounting Officer, Bank of America, will serve as the Chair of the Committee on Corporate Reporting (CCR) for the term effective March 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023. Bless succeeds Prat Bhatt, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller of Cisco Systems, Inc., who served as Chair from July 1, 2019 to February 28, 2021.
Two new Vice Chairs will also take office on March 1, 2021.
Kevin McBride, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, Intel Corporation. McBride currently serves as the Vice Chair for FEI's Board of Directors and was elected to the Board as a director in 2017. He has served on FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting since 2016 and has held key roles on the Committee's Executive and Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Subcommittees.
Heather Dixon, Senior Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Dixon joined FEI in 2015, and has served on FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting since 2017. She has held key roles on the Committee's Executive and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Subcommittees and is the current Chair of CCR's Big 4 National Office Subcommittee.
The Committee on Corporate Reporting is a multi-industry technical committee of FEI. The committee is comprised of approximately 50 Chief Accounting Officers and Corporate Controllers from Fortune 100 and other large public companies, that collectively represent approximately $13 trillion in market capitalization. Meeting quarterly, CCR members regularly discuss accounting, reporting, and other operational matters that impact the day-to-day responsibilities of the controllership function.
"The Committee on Corporate Reporting's work is influential and important to the future of corporate accounting," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI. "It is critical that we continue to represent the voices of the companies that are part of this extraordinary group and we welcome our new Chair Rudi Bless to lead us in these efforts."
Bless commended Bhatt and said, "Prat has done a tremendous job as Chair. His leadership has proven invaluable as CCR navigated unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19. During his time as Chair, Prat made impactful changes that helped CCR drive incredible value to the profession, and I am excited to continue these efforts in leading such a strong committee."
CCR is also chartered with influencing and educating accounting standard setters and regulators. The committee does this by analyzing and responding to pronouncements, proposed rules and regulations, pending legislation, etc. issued by domestic and international regulators and organizations, such as the SEC, FASB, and PCAOB. These efforts provide finance professionals with the opportunity to positively impact their industry.
FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting fosters connections between peers without geographical boundaries, provides valuable benchmarking reports to inform financial decision-makers, and maintains a continuing educational platform to further the professional development of its members.
About FEI
Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, treasurers, and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.
