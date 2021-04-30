MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders, today released the following statement.
FEI strives to be a diverse and inclusive community of financial leaders. Our association promotes continuous learning for members about our profession. This learning includes introducing models for supporting a climate of equity and inclusion, one that results in greater representation within membership organizations.
Discrimination toward the Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities has been a longstanding issue in the U.S. As an organization of members from numerous nationalities, we are outraged by the recent increase of violence, harassment and hate speech that has been perpetrated against these communities. We condemn these acts along with the systemic issues that have failed to resolve them.
We believe we have a responsibility and opportunity to influence the conversations about inclusivity and cultural understanding through the business leadership represented within our organization. We believe we can affect positive change through that leadership, supported by long-term strategies in development by our member-driven Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force. We believe we can help foster more culturally intelligent and compassionate professionals through member-focused education programs dedicated to dispelling negative perceptions. And, lastly, we believe we can raise much needed awareness by calling attention to the professional achievements and industry contributions made by members of those communities currently under attack. It is time for change.
About FEI
Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, treasurers and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.
Media Contact
Lili DeVita, FEI, 973.765.1021, ldevita@financialexecutives.org
Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342, claudine@crimsoncommunicates.com
SOURCE FEI