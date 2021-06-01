MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders, today announced the agenda for the 2021 Finance Elevated Conference developed by FEI's Committee on Information Technology (CFIT). The event will be hosted virtually on June 8, 10, 15 and 17. Distinguished industry leaders at the forefront of technology innovation will deliver insight into emerging trends that can help finance leaders and IT professionals advance their teams while growing the bottom line. Attendees are eligible to receive up to 16 CPE credits.
The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the critical role of technology for businesses, giving Finance and IT professionals a unique opportunity to turn the global recession into new business wins. The 2021 Finance Elevated Conference is centered around helping those business professionals understand how to achieve that objective through the use of new systems and resources, investing in diverse talent pools, and implementing cutting-edge solutions.
Select sessions will help focus on strategy development for cybersecurity, the hybrid workplace and leading through transformation. Attendees will learn how to develop a data culture and recruit finance talent. Other sessions will explore emerging technology and trends, machine learning in finance, tech tools for changing the work world as well as financial forecasting and modeling, and the ethics of artificial intelligence.
"Technology's importance to day-to-day business operations and overall company success continues to increase," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI and FERF. "Our Finance Elevated Conference provides finance leaders and IT professionals the opportunity to learn from industry experts about the latest best practices and next wave solutions to common problems—and apply that knowledge within their own organizations."
Featured Speakers:
Marene Allison, Chief Information Security Officer, Johnson & Johnson
Session: Balancing Security and Privacy
Jim Collins, Watson Application Strategy Executive, IBM
Session: Driving Operational Efficiency and Innovation Through Continuous Integrated Planning and Artificial Intelligence Insights
Raymond Umerley, VP and Chief Information Risk Officer, Pitney Bowes
Session: Ransomware: How One Company Fought Back
Andrew Wilson, Chief Digital Officer and Corporate VP, Microsoft
Session: Digital Transformation – the Science, the Reality and the Future
For full conference details, agenda and speakers or to register, please visit https://www.financialexecutives.org/finance-elevated-2021.
FEI's Financial Leadership Summit extends a special thanks to its premier sponsors who make this event possible—Diamond Sponsor Microsoft and Platinum Sponsors Deloitte, EY, HighRadius, IBM Watson, PwC, Robert Half Protiviti, and SageIntacct.
About FEI
Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, treasurers, and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.
