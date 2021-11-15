MIDLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The long awaited life story of Fern Isabel Coppedge, the most fascinating member of the New Hope School of American Art (Bucks County, Pennsylvania) will be published on November 30th. Five days later, Freeman's Auctions in Philadelphia will offer six important paintings by Coppedge (1883-1951). Included are "December Afternoon" and "Snowy Countryside", both created in the 1920's, from the collection of Virginia and Stuart Peltz. And both masterpieces are displayed in the Catalogue Raisonne of a 260-page 9x12 hardcover book researched for two years by authors Les and Sue Fox with the help of the James A. Michener Art Museum and the family of the artist.
Fern Coppedge, believed to be the greatest female winter landscape artist, worked her way up from a Kansas farm girl to an award winning member of the 20th Century American Impressionist art movement. With the support of her husband, Robert Coppedge, a high school science teacher, Fern overcame the unfair treatment of women artists by male art critics and even her own colleagues. Her claim to fame: She was absolutely obsessed with painting snow during blizzards, tying canvases to trees and painting outdoors until her fingers froze. In order to build her reputation, Coppedge joined The Philadelphia Ten, a women's organization committed to proving they were every bit the equal of men. She was a member of The Ten from 1922 to 1935.
Fern also built two houses in Pennsylvania, one begun in New Hope a week after the stock market crashed in 1929. Her first home, in Lumberville, was renovated by the artist in 1920, the same year women won the right to vote. This book tells the story of a great artist and a dedicated, hard working woman who loved her family, and civil rights, but who placed her vocation above all else. More than 400 of Coppedge's paintings are presented among the book's 1,000 illustrations.
The Fern Coppedge Biography and Catalogue Raisonne is available from the publisher at http://www.FernCoppedge.com, as well as from exclusive distributors including Mullen Books in Columbia, Pennsylvania and the James Raymond Art Gallery in Lahaska, Pennsylvania. A Limited Edition printing of only 1,000 books is not offered on Amazon.
A preview of the Foxes' book and sample pages can be seen on the Fern Coppedge website. Among the exciting new discoveries are Fern and Robert Coppedge's 1904 Marriage Certificate and Fern's 1903 engagement ring, still owned by a member of her family.
The 260 page, 9x12 hardcover book is available directly from the authors for $65.00, including shipping. It is offered at no charge to journalists and media editors for review.
