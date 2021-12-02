NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fibromyalgia Care Society of America (FCSA) launched the nation's first ever virtual coordinated care program, under their Center of Excellence Program, to empower and equip individuals living with fibromyalgia through online treatment access to resources across the State of New Jersey, it was announced today.
"Through the efforts of Fibromyalgia Care Society of America's virtual coordinated care program, we are revolutionizing how our community is cared for. This one-of-a-kind program in the state of New Jersey will serve as the pilot model for the rest of the country," said Mildred "Milly" Velez, founder and executive director of FCSA.
The new platform will consist of two six-month cohorts in which participants will be able to address three key areas – pain and mental health management; health and wellness; and employment resources – while closely working with an assigned case manager and social worker. Clients will be exposed to various mediums of therapy including guidance on their nutritional intake, as it has been found to be connected to pain management. Caregivers and families will have access to resources to support the client coping with fibromyalgia symptoms. In addition, via this holistic clinical experience, cohort participants will establish an action plan to support long-term strategies for coping with fibromyalgia.
"For the Fibromyalgia Care Society of America, the pandemic resulted in the perfect storm as it proved to us that we could work differently. By bringing virtual coordinated care to people living with fibromyalgia, we are bringing disability justice to the homes of many who find themselves home bound due to the pain and fatigue caused by this nervous system disorder," said Velez. "More importantly, we are delivering services and compassion to a community with unmet needs."
The program requires a six-month commitment starting on January 4th, 2022 and ending on July 4th, 2022.(1/4/22-7/4/22). Applications are now open for consideration by visiting linktr.ee/fibrocares.
About Fibromyalgia Care Society of America (FCSA)
The mission of the Fibromyalgia Care Society of America (FCSA) is to provide education, care and supportive services to individuals living with fibromyalgia, their families, and the community at large. FCSA also works to educate medical providers on the appropriate diagnostic, care and treatment of those living with the condition. Founded in 2015, the Fibromyalgia Care Society of America (FCSA) is devoted to revolutionizing how fibromyalgia is cared for in this country by introducing a comprehensive holistic approach to care, family supports and support groups. The organization was founded by Mildred Velez, who has been living with fibromyalgia since 2007, in response to the lack of direct services for those living with fibromyalgia and to the dearth of dedicated medical care and support. Velez, along with a dedicated board of trustees, has developed a concise and direct approach to helping those living with fibromyalgia and their families. The FCSA is committed to the highest standard of care and services that also promotes equality in care so that everyone living with fibromyalgia can take advantage of care regardless of their socioeconomic status and geographical location. The FCSA is committed to a holistic and cutting-edge approach to services, which will be offered through three key areas: centers of excellence, Fibro Care and empowerment groups. You may follow Fibromyalgia Care Society of America on Facebook, Twitter (@fibrocares), and Instagram (@fibrocares).
