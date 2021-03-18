MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COVID-19 has made everyone re-prioritize and decide what is truly important. It's brought many closer to home than ever before — whether that's seeing how many naps the family dog takes during the workday, realizing that sitting behind a school bus on the way to the office really isn't that bad, or understanding that the ability to see through clear lenses is a blessing that shouldn't be taken for granted.
No one needs to explain how tough this past year has been — everyone was affected by COVID-19 directly, and some will forever be reminded of it due to the loss of loved ones, dream jobs, houses, milestone celebrations, and an overall sense of "togetherness." What the founders of the #BLUEBANDMOVEMENT realized was that in order to move forward, there was a need to strip away the sense of being alone in this fight and band together collectively.
It was first seen among front-line workers — that when people come together, no matter how big the obstacle or how unprecedented the experience, incredible change can happen. The #BLUEBANDMOVEMENT is represented by a bright blue wristband or keychain, but it signifies a collective experience that words can't quite do justice. It serves as a token and reminder of where our communities have been, currently are, and are going next. It also raises vaccination awareness and shines light on the idea that social distancing doesn't mean emotional distancing — it just means getting more creative about connecting with loved ones.
To read about all the positive things that are happening around the world and the individuals who have demonstrated exceptional bravery, creativity, and determination amidst the pandemic, visit http://www.bluebandmovement.com. By purchasing a #BLUEBANDMOVEMENT wristband or keychain, individuals will become part of the movement, the cause, and the community. A portion of proceeds from every order goes directly toward supporting The World Health Organization and its COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is working to improve pandemic prevention, detection and response methods. Plus, all orders of $9 or more receive 10% off at checkout when using the code "BLUEBAND10"!
Join the #BLUEBANDMOVEMENT in making a statement that our communities are united, hopeful, and moving forward, together.
