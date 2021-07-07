MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, announced today the election of a new slate of executive officers and members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year, effective July 1, 2021.

Kevin T. McBride, VP, Finance, Principal Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller of Intel Corporation, will serve as the national Board Chair. He joined FEI in 2012 and has served on several of FEI's Technical Committees, including Committee on Corporate Reporting, prior to being elected to the Board as a Director in 2017. McBride has served as the Association's Secretary prior to taking on the Vice Chair role.

Additional elected officers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year include:

Bret Lawson will serve as Vice Chair. He has been a member of FEI since 2009 and has participated in many leadership roles prior to serving as FEI Arizona's President from 2012-2013. Lawson was elected to the Board as a Director in 2016 and has served as the Association's Treasurer for the past two years.

Alice Jolla, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Vice President, Corporate Finance and Services of Microsoft Corporation, will serve as the Association's Treasurer. She joined FEI in 2011 and has participated in FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting as well as various subsets for the Committee including the Leases Working Group. Jolla has served as the Association's Secretary for the past two years.

Paul Hensley, Senior Vice President of Finance, CFO and Treasurer of HOLT CAT, will serve as the Association's Secretary. Since joining in 2004 and has participated on the Financial Education and Research Foundation's Board of Trustees, as well as their Audit Committee. Prior to his Board election as a Director in 2018, Hensley served in various positions on the FEI San Antonio Board.

Andreas Rothe will serve as Immediate Past Chair. Since becoming a member of FEI in 2000, he has participated in various leadership roles for FEI New Jersey, and was elected to the Board as a Director in 2016.

"On behalf of the association, I am delighted to welcome these outstanding individuals into their newly appointed roles. As an organization we are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable and passionate leaders serving on this year's Board of Directors," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and the Financial Education & Research Foundation. "Their dedication and contributions are vital as we continue to advance FEI's mission of education, career development, advocacy and research on behalf of all financial professionals."

Additionally, twelve professionals will serve as members of FEI's Board of Directors:

Michael Bryant

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

National Association of State

Boards of Accountancy    (NASBA)

FEI Nashville

Maggie Martensen

CFO - VP Finance

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

FEI Chicago

Frank Cesario

Chief Financial Officer

CTI Industries Corporation

FEI Chicago

Avec O'Brien    

Chief Financial Officer

Walker-Miller Energy Services

FEI Detroit

Heather Cole    

Executive Coach/Business Analytics Advisor    

Lodestar Solutions, Inc.

FEI Tampa Bay

Sri Ramamoorti

Associate Professor, Accounting

University of Dayton

FEI Dayton

Vince Greene

Director

General Motors Company

FEI Detroit

Arlene Schwartz

FEI New York City

Mary Hoeltzel

Senior Vice President, Tax and Global Chief Accounting Officer

Cigna

FEI Philadelphia

Caroline Sullivan

Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller Moody's Corporation

FEI New York City

Shawn Husband

Senior Director, Global Lease Center of Expertise

Walmart

Amy Thuener

Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

Alphabet Inc. / Google Inc.

FEI Silicon Valley

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members who hold positions as Chief Financial Officers, Chief Accounting Officers, Controllers, Treasurers, and Tax Executives at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

Media Contact

Lili DeVita, FEI, 973.765.1021, ldevita@financialexecutives.org

Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342, claudine@crimsoncommunicates.com

 

