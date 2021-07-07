MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, announced today the election of a new slate of executive officers and members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year, effective July 1, 2021.
Kevin T. McBride, VP, Finance, Principal Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller of Intel Corporation, will serve as the national Board Chair. He joined FEI in 2012 and has served on several of FEI's Technical Committees, including Committee on Corporate Reporting, prior to being elected to the Board as a Director in 2017. McBride has served as the Association's Secretary prior to taking on the Vice Chair role.
Additional elected officers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year include:
Bret Lawson will serve as Vice Chair. He has been a member of FEI since 2009 and has participated in many leadership roles prior to serving as FEI Arizona's President from 2012-2013. Lawson was elected to the Board as a Director in 2016 and has served as the Association's Treasurer for the past two years.
Alice Jolla, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Vice President, Corporate Finance and Services of Microsoft Corporation, will serve as the Association's Treasurer. She joined FEI in 2011 and has participated in FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting as well as various subsets for the Committee including the Leases Working Group. Jolla has served as the Association's Secretary for the past two years.
Paul Hensley, Senior Vice President of Finance, CFO and Treasurer of HOLT CAT, will serve as the Association's Secretary. Since joining in 2004 and has participated on the Financial Education and Research Foundation's Board of Trustees, as well as their Audit Committee. Prior to his Board election as a Director in 2018, Hensley served in various positions on the FEI San Antonio Board.
Andreas Rothe will serve as Immediate Past Chair. Since becoming a member of FEI in 2000, he has participated in various leadership roles for FEI New Jersey, and was elected to the Board as a Director in 2016.
"On behalf of the association, I am delighted to welcome these outstanding individuals into their newly appointed roles. As an organization we are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable and passionate leaders serving on this year's Board of Directors," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and the Financial Education & Research Foundation. "Their dedication and contributions are vital as we continue to advance FEI's mission of education, career development, advocacy and research on behalf of all financial professionals."
Additionally, twelve professionals will serve as members of FEI's Board of Directors:
Michael Bryant
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
National Association of State
Boards of Accountancy (NASBA)
FEI Nashville
Maggie Martensen
CFO - VP Finance
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
FEI Chicago
Frank Cesario
Chief Financial Officer
CTI Industries Corporation
FEI Chicago
Avec O'Brien
Chief Financial Officer
Walker-Miller Energy Services
FEI Detroit
Heather Cole
Executive Coach/Business Analytics Advisor
Lodestar Solutions, Inc.
FEI Tampa Bay
Sri Ramamoorti
Associate Professor, Accounting
University of Dayton
FEI Dayton
Vince Greene
Director
General Motors Company
FEI Detroit
Arlene Schwartz
FEI New York City
Mary Hoeltzel
Senior Vice President, Tax and Global Chief Accounting Officer
Cigna
FEI Philadelphia
Caroline Sullivan
Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller Moody's Corporation
FEI New York City
Shawn Husband
Senior Director, Global Lease Center of Expertise
Walmart
Amy Thuener
Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer
Alphabet Inc. / Google Inc.
FEI Silicon Valley
