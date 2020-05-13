SPRINGFIELD, N.J., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During COVID-19, families need to protect their loved ones, sheltering in place. For many, staying at home without care is anything but safe. This means that families may have to hire a caregiver – without having a clue how to vet them or their agency. Adam Blecker, President, Seniors In Place LLC; President, Home Health Services Association of NJ recommends you follow these 6 steps to receive the right care.
- Ask what COVID-19 policies the home-care agency has put in place. If none, look elsewhere!
- Ensure that the agency is registered as a "Health Care Service Firm" in NJ, which can be verified at https://www.njconsumeraffairs.gov/hcservice.
- The agency should be accredited by one of 6 approved accrediting bodies in New Jersey: (CAHC, CHAP, ACHC, NIHCA, NAHC, and JCAHO). Ask the provider who they are accredited with and verify they are in good standing.
- If receiving assistance with Activities of Daily Living (ADLs); (bathing, toileting, transferring, or other hands-on care) make sure the caregiver is a Certified Home Health Aide (CHHA) registered in New Jersey. In New Jersey, CHHAs must work for a Health Care Service Firm under the direction of a Registered Nurse and not allowed to provide hands-on care independently.
- Do not use an agency that requires you to pay the caregiver directly.
- Finally, don't forget the old adage, 'if it sounds to good to be true, it probably is'. Most reputable agencies are within a few dollars of one another. If you find a provider who is vastly less expensive, proceed with caution.
"Following these steps may save your loved one's life," says Blecker.
About Seniors In Place LLC
For two decades, the Seniors In Place family has provided millions of hours of in-home and in-facility care for thousands of New Jersey families.
- It is accredited with Distinction by The Commission on Accreditation for Home Care
- Seniors In Place caregivers are state-certified, insured, receive benefits, and are continuously educated and regularly evaluated.
- Seniors In Place caregivers are all employees – NOT independent contractors.
For more information and home care-related COVID-19 resources, visit www.SeniorsInPlace.com. For an urgent need for care, call our rapid response line 24/7 – 973-774-3660.
