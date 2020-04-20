WAYNE, N.J., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finishing Touch® Flawless, the number one brand in women's facial hair removal, announced today the launch of their newest hair removal device, Flawless Nu Razor. Like all hair removal products in the brand's line, the revolutionary new razor instantly and painlessly removes unwanted leg and body hair. Unlike traditional razors, Nu Razor lets women shave without the shower - anytime, anywhere – with no nicks, cuts, or irritation, and no water, soap or creams.
Brand Manager Hayley Parisi expanded on the elements that make Nu Razor a revolutionary new shaving experience for women. "First," noted Parisi, "the razor's patented head boasts more than 200 facets of hair removal precision and is arguably the most advanced razor in the world today. More important, it was created just for women – especially busy women." Further, said Parisi, the Nu Razor carries Flawless' signature 18-karat gold-plated head, is dermatologist approved, and hypoallergenic.
"We were inspired to improve upon our mothers' razors, which have been the same for decades," said Christina Black, Finishing Touch Flawless Vice President and Beauty Advisor. "A typical razor is a scary tool – with concerns about nicks and cuts. With Nu Razor, those concerns go out the window. Plus, when used with the SensaGuard, you can even use the device in sensitive areas. Women and girls as young as 13 are now able to safely and immediately remove hair without the potential harm of traditional razors.
Combining safety, convenience, and efficiency with the beauty and performance women have come to expect, Finishing Touch Flawless goes one step further with its new device: it's a "dry shave." In a world where precious resources are being depleted at an alarming rate, confided Parisi, a woman can help conserve approximately 17 gallons of fresh water just by using Nu Razor once a week. Think about that over the course of a year. In essence, a single woman could help conserve up to 217 thousand gallons of fresh water in her lifetime*. We can all do a little bit to help.
Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Razor is rechargeable ($39.99) and comes with a USB charging cord, making it easy for travel, and a SensaGuard for those delicate areas. The head is designed to last up to 4 months with average use. Flawless Nu Razor is now available at NuRazor.com and at Walmart. For more information follow us at Instagram.com/FlawlessBeauty.
*According to a recent survey, in her lifetime a woman will spend approximately 1,728 hours or 103,680 minutes shaving her legs. (Based on 4 minutes of shaving legs, 6x per week.) Huffington Post Life & Beauty article, https://www.huffpost.com/entry/average-time-spent-shaving-legs_n_3063127. The average American shower uses 17.2 gallons of water and lasts approximately 8.2 minutes, with an average flow rate of 2.1 gallons per minute. Alliance for Water Efficiency https://www.home-water-works.org/indoor-use/showers
