EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 35 years of fun and flavor, the SOUR PATCH KIDS® brand is setting aside its usual tricks to make a big announcement. As New York City begins to reopen, the Kids are looking to make things a little sweeter for their fans by opening the doors to the first-ever SOUR PATCH KIDS store.
Nestled between New York University's Washington Square campus and SoHo Shopping district, Bond Street and Broadway is transforming into the sweetest corner of the city, bringing all the color and flavor you'd expect from the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand. The Kids have no intention of leaving anytime soon and are making this location their permanent home for fans to enjoy– no pop-up shop here!
"We're excited for the Kids to bring their playful, sour-then-sweet attitude to the Big Apple and make their mark with the first-ever SOUR PATCH KIDS store," said Danielle Freid, Brand Manager of SOUR PATCH KIDS brand. "We created this new experience for our fans to engage with the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand on a whole new level, but of course understand that these are uncertain times. With this store as our new permanent home, we want our fans to know that the Kids aren't going anywhere. We welcome visitors to join us for a colorful, flavorful experience whenever they're ready to explore the city again. The Kids will be waiting!"
The SOUR PATCH KIDS store is operated by specialty candy retailer IT'SUGAR and features a wide range of colorful, limited-edition merchandise, from mugs and t-shirts to socks and beach totes featuring everyone's favorite candy Kids. Visitors will get a chance to create their own candy mix, pose with the Kids inside a full-size yellow taxi, and experience a first-of-its-kind SOUR PATCH KIDS Sweets Bar with treats to-go. Chefs have reimagined classic desserts and put a sour-then-sweet spin on smoothies, ice cream, cookies, edible cookie dough made in collaboration with DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections and more.
"It's incredibly exciting to collaborate with Mondelēz International as we launch the World's First SOUR PATCH KIDS branded Store,'" said Jeff Rubin, CEO of IT'SUGAR. "The concept behind this store is about bringing the beloved SOUR PATCH KIDS brand to life through exclusive products and unique experiences."
The Kids may like pranks, but they know visitors' safety is no joke. For now, the SOUR PATCH KIDS Store has lowered its maximum capacity to allow enough room for social distancing, and all visitors are required to wear face coverings. Additionally, the Sweets Bar will only feature a to-go menu until the city permits indoor dining. At the SOUR PATCH KIDS candy station, tongs and scoops are regularly sanitized, and visitors who want to create their own candy mix are required to use disposable gloves. A full list of precautions the SOUR PATCH KIDS Store is taking to keep all visitors safe is available at https://sourpatchkids.com/store_nyc.
Those who would rather not make the trip in person can head to sourpatchkids.com to create their very own SOUR PATCH KIDS mix, personalize their pack and ship it directly to their front door. You can find more information about the new SOUR PATCH KIDS Store at https://sourpatchkids.com/store_nyc.
About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.
About IT'SUGAR:
Founded by candy veteran Jeff Rubin in 2006, this sweet experiential retail environment has become the largest specialty candy retailer in the world. The IT'SUGAR Empire consists of over 100 retail locations in U.S. For more information, visit www.itsugar.com. IT'SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation's family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings, LLC.