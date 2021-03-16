Gadd Crossing

Gadd Crossing

 By First National Realty Partners, LLC, Gadd Crossing

RED BANK, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Gadd Crossing, an Aldi-Anchored Shopping Center located at 5510 TN-153 in Hixson Tennessee. Gadd Crossing is a 94% occupied, newly renovated shopping center that features a 22,323 square foot Aldi.  The property is located approximately 7 miles north of downtown Chattanooga and adds a secure and stable income stream to FNRP's growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

"Entering the Tennessee market has been a company goal of ours so we are very excited to be acquiring Gadd Crossing, a landmark asset in the Chattanooga market," said Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions at FNRP. "Aldi is one of the fastest growing grocery chains in the country and they recently made a significant reinvestment in their store at the center. They are complimented here by a strong lineup of internet-resistant, daily needs tenants, which is a key attribute of the center."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate.  FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information

Sam Perreli

info@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

800-605-4966

https://fnrpusa.com/property/gadd-crossing

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-national-realty-partners-acquires-aldi-anchored-center-301248781.html

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.