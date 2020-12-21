RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Harris Teeter anchored neighborhood shopping center located at 265 & 271 Eastchester Drive in High Point, North Carolina. The market around the High Point Center is rapidly growing and the property is located at a highly-trafficked intersection in the heart of High Point's retail corridor. The property adds a secure and stable income stream to FNRP's growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States and marks First National Realty Partners' first tenant partnership with Kroger's subsidiary Harris Teeter.
"We could not be more pleased to have Kroger's Harris Teeter brand as a tenant in our portfolio," said Christopher Palermo, Co-Founder and Managing Principal at First National Realty Partners. "The Harris Teeter store is complemented by a strong lineup of national tenants including TJ Maxx, Ross, and Pet Smart which we expect will continue to help drive significant foot traffic to the rest of the center. FNRP is excited to enter the great state of North Carolina and to be a part of the High Point community. We look forward to working with Harris Teeter and other local stakeholders to ensure the continued success of this location."
First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in significant, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.
