EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, announced today that it was named as a finalist for the 2021 IREM® Excellence Award - Corporate.
"We are thrilled to be named as a finalist for the 2021 IREM Excellence Award," said FirstService Residential, president, Michael Mendillo. "This is a testament to our amazing team who is hyper-focused on delivering on our mission to provide next-level customer service to our residents. I am extremely proud of the FirstService Residential team for all the hard work that goes into going above and beyond to deliver exceptional service, day-in and day-out."
The IREM Excellence Award - Corporate recognizes a real estate management company who has demonstrated a commitment to the profession, made extraordinary achievements and/or has had a positive impact on the communities it serves. The company's accomplishments may include community service and volunteer efforts, educational, leadership and/or professional development initiatives and/or how they promote IREM values as a company.
For over 85 years, IREM has been the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call the organization home for education, support and networking. IREM's certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property.
The award winners will be announced at the IREM Global Summit from October 11 – 14, 2021 at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas. You can view the full list of finalists here.
About IREM
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles.
Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com
