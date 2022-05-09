New Jersey's Leading Residential Property Management Company Welcomes Back Former Client

FORT LEE, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, has started providing full-service property management services to Harmon Cove Towers in Secaucus, New Jersey.

"We're thrilled to welcome Harmon Cove Towers to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come¬¬¬."

Harmon Cover Towers, a 25-story building built in 1980, is home to 562 condominium units located along the Hackensack River. The property boasts a fitness center, social room, playground and a 2,300-square-foot outdoor pool. Additionally, its residents enjoy proximity to public transportation into New York City, just minutes outside their door, for plenty of additional shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities.

"After some time with a different management company, the board recognized they required a partner with the depth of resources and support for their community manager. And, they knew FirstService Residential could deliver," said Arthur Bartikofsky, senior vice president, New Jersey, FirstService Residential.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

