Residential Community Management Leader Signs New Lease with Lake Parsippany
EATONTOWN, N.J. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, has started providing full-service property management services to Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association in Parsippany, New Jersey.
"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Lake Parsippany," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this community for years to come."
Lake Parsippany POA is located around a 159-acre man-made lake built in the 1930s. The association provides numerous recreation opportunities for its residents both on and off the water. Residents enjoy the beaches, boating and fishing, as well as numerous clubs and activities for "land lovers" in the community's spacious clubhouse and grounds.
"The Lake Parsippany board was looking for a management company with the depth of resources and a proven track record managing large-scale, lake communities. They found that with our team," said Ted Gammon, senior vice president, FirstService Residential, New Jersey.
