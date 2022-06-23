Leading Residential Management Company Signs New Contract for Community in Robbinsville
EATONTOWN, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, has started providing full-service property management services to Raajipo at Robbinsville in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
"We're thrilled to welcome Raajipo to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."
Raajipo is a 55 and better community consisting of 115 single-family homes. Upon completion, residents will enjoy the community's fitness center, recreation rooms, business center and library, that will all be housed in a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, as well as an outdoor pool and sports courts.
"Raajipo selected FirstService Residential based on our reputation," said Donna Fiore, CMCA®, senior vice president, Condo/HOA, FirstService Residential. "Partnering with a management company with a high level of experience and depth of resources in the local market was critical to the association."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
