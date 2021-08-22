BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Juniper Communities as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. Juniper is recognized as one of the Top 25 on the Large Company list. Earning a spot means that Juniper Communities and its Juniper Village senior living communities are one of the best companies to work for in the country. The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees across Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.
"I am particularly proud of this in light of our last 18 months working together to put the pandemic and its wrath behind us. Our people are truly what make us great," expressed Lynne S. Katzmann, Founder and CEO, Juniper Communities. "The fact that we have our associates' trust during these most difficult times supports the value of the culture we have built over the last 30 year. Our associates make Juniper a truly vital and special place for every stakeholder – their teams, residents, and their families. We celebrate and thank them for all they do."
The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, considered the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
One review of the culture at Juniper was, "All coworkers are very encouraging. Even when things go wrong, they're sure to encourage you to keep pushing and help you make it through the day!"
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
"We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. "Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees."
Juniper Communities was also named and ranked number 55 on the Best Workplaces in New York 2021 Large Company list.
Juniper Communities has been selected as a Great Place to Work in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In 2020, Juniper was also recognized for a culture of innovation with the Argentum Best of the Best award for Perennial Players, and the McKnight's Excellence in Technology award for Virtual Connections.
About Juniper Communities
Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation in long-term care, operates seniors housing communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Texas that emphasize residents' well-being, interaction and security. Our communities and approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper's innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents' care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, visit http://www.junipercommunities.com.
About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™
Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
