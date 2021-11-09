SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Kulbir Walia, Dr. Sean Li, Dr. John Mak, and Dr. Jolly Ombao of Premier Pain Centers of NJ for 2021.
At Premier Pain Center, their goal is to provide patients with the most advanced diagnostic procedures and non-surgical treatments available for acute and chronic pain relief.
Kulbir Singh Walia, M.D. sees patients in the Freehold, NJ office of Premier Pain Centers, which recently joined forces with National Spine & Pain Centers, one of the nation's largest pain management practices. He specializes in interventional pain management and strives to develop treatment plans that blend measures such as physical therapy and conservative medication management with minimally invasive procedures, when necessary.
John Mak, M.D. employs a multi-disciplinary approach to pain management by utilizing a full complement of tools including physical therapy, medications, ultrasound guided injections and advanced interventional procedures to treat pain.
Sean Li, M.D. specializes in interventional pain management. His clinical interest is in neuromodulation therapy such as spinal cord stimulation, high-frequency stimulation, dorsal root ganglion stimulation and peripheral nerve stimulation.
Jolly L. Ombao, MD specializes in interventional pain medicine and uses a comprehensive approach to pain management. He became interested in the field of interventional pain management because he values developing long term patient relationships and seeing progress in his patients.
To learn more about these NJ Top Docs, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/premierpaincenter/
