HOLMDEL, N.J., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named four Vonage emerging leaders to its prestigious 2020 Women of the Channel list. The annual list acknowledges select channel leaders representing technology suppliers, distributors, solutions providers and other IT organizations.
These four Vonage channel team members each have been recognized for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel:
- Catherine Boyce, Senior Channel Manager;
- Marcela Gonzalez Cagle, Senior Channel Marketing Manager;
- Lauren Jackson, Senior Manager Channel Enablement; and
- Ronda Ralph, Channel Program Manager.
"I'm delighted that CRN has recognized the efforts and talents of these deserving leaders," said Mario DeRiggi, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales. "Catherine, Lauren, Marcela and Ronda all represent what Vonage stands for. They're collaborative, creative, hardworking and committed to enabling our partners to exceed their customers' expectations everyday."
With more than a decade of experience in the channel, Boyce has continued her success at Vonage for the last five years. She has helped to accelerate the growth of the Vonage channel in the Northeast region and as a top sales leader, has been named to the President's Club, Vonage's annual incentive initiative. Boyce's enthusiastic and inspiring leadership style has motivated many aspiring team members to reach and exceed their professional goals. Her passion for technology and commitment to helping partners succeed has helped to position her as a thought leader in the channel community.
Gonzalez Cagle joined Vonage in 2016 and, since then, has been successfully driving regional expansion, execution and enablement for the Vonage partner community. With more than 10 years of experience in branding, events and partner marketing, Gonzalez Cagle has played a key role in the launch of the Vonage Partner Network, including the Program's expansion to the UK, and the Company's overall channel sales strategy.
Jackson joined Vonage in 2013 and quickly established herself as an invaluable resource to the channel and operations teams, with a focus on cross-functional collaboration and technical engagement. Supporting the Vonage partner community from the Customer Success Group, her leadership in complex omnichannel deployments, and her ability to translate her operational background into productive relationships with the channel community, has been instrumental to Vonage's success in solution execution for its partners.
Passionate about behavioral economics, Ralph is an agent for change. In her 25-year-career she has successfully worked with partners to analyze, design, develop, implement, and evaluate new business methods to achieve great business outcomes.
"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."
The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
