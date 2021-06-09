FLEMINGTON, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, June 17th, cybersecurity executive leaders will meet virtually through Zoom for the Executive Women's Forum's Fourth Annual Cybersecurity Women on Capitol Hill Public/Private Virtual Symposium. The Symposium brings our members and congressional leaders and their staff together to better engage in our shared mission to improve the cybersecurity ecosystem and strengthen public-private relationships. For three years we have brought women executives in cybersecurity, risk, and privacy to the Hill to meet in person, and this year we will be gathering 1,000 women leaders in these fields to virtually attend our Symposium.
Engaging over 15,000 women, the EWF is the largest member organization for women in Cybersecurity, IT Risk, and Privacy professionals.
"Cybersecurity is a non-partisan issue that concerns all of us, government, industry, national defense and private citizens alike," says Joyce Brocaglia, Founder and CEO. "Cybersecurity is more important now than ever before. The EWF is proud to connect and engage our members who are cybersecurity, risk and privacy leaders, with our government to provide them with both expert resources and diversity of thought."
During this year's symposium, attendees will hear from the U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, U.S. Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, and various experts in the field of cybersecurity. Participants will have the opportunity to connect through Airmeet for a post-event networking session.
This year's Executive Women's Forum Cybersecurity Women on Capitol Hill Public/Private Virtual Symposium's agenda is as follows:
- A welcome address by Joyce Brocaglia, Founder of the Executive Women's Forum and CEO of Alta Associates.
- "Reimagining IT Asset Inventory for Security Teams," Sumedh Thakar, CEO, Qualys.
- U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, representative of the U.S. State of Nevada and former computer programmer addressing the Executive Women's Forum on breaking down barriers for women in STEM.
- U.S. Congressman Michael McCaul, American attorney and politician serving as the U.S. Representative for Texas's 10th congressional district.
- "New Executive Order on Cybersecurity: What to Know, How to Prepare," Sam King, Chief Executive Officer, Veracode and Chris Wysopal, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Veracode.
- U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger, representative of Virginia's 7th congressional district in Congress, discussing her journey from being a former security professional to a Congresswoman.
- "SolarWinds and MS Exchange Attacks: What You Need to Know," Diana Kelley, Co-Founder and CTO of SecurityCurve.
- U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, representative for Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district addressing the Executive Women's Forum on how important the issue of cybersecurity is and recognizing the work that we do.
- Fireside chat: "Technology and the Senate: Innovation vs. Historical Precedent," Silke Mounts, Chair of the Senate Systems Administrators Association Board (SSAA) and Jenna Razeghi, Director for Information Technology for Senators Kevin Cramer and John Thune from North and South Dakota and Board Member of the Senate Systems Administrators Association Board (SSAA). Moderated by Galina Datskovsky, Ph.d; CRM; FAI, CEO of Vaporstream.
- Closing Remarks: Joyce Brocaglia, Founder of the Executive Women's Forum and CEO of Alta Associates.
- Post-Event Networking Lounge.
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
