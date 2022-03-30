Franklin Farms™, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, continues to offer new products innovations, Cuban Style Black Bean & Plantain Balls and Mediterranean Style Veggie Patties. Consumers can find these new plant-based meal solutions at ACME and Safeway stores in the Mid-Atlantic region beginning this month. The stores will carry these new items along with an expanded mix of Franklin Farms plant-based products—always easy-to-prepare, non-GMO and proudly made in the USA.
"Based on the tremendous consumer response to Franklin Farms Falafel Balls #1 in our assortment in ACME and Safeway stores, we're excited to announce ACME and Safeway have expanded their Franklin Farms offerings to include these unique, must-have items," said Cindy Wong, Vice President of Sales, Franklin Farms. "We can't wait for consumers to try our latest plant-based innovations. Our delicious Cuban Style Black Bean & Plantain Balls and Mediterranean Style Veggie Patty each give shoppers additional choices for convenient, easy-to-prepare and healthy plant-based foods."
The range of Franklin Farms plant-based products available at ACME and Safeway stores will include a variety of their vegan, non-GMO, cholesterol free, kosher and more:
- Cuban Style Black Bean & Plantain Balls
- This Cuban style delicacy is made with black beans, fried plantain, pineapple, brown rice, chipotle and a Cuban spice blend.
- Mediterranean Style Veggie Patty
- The veggie patty provides 9 grams of protein per serving and delivers zesty flavors from kalamata olives, red pepper and balsamic vinegar.
- Tofu Bites – Teriyaki
- This ready-to-eat item is a delicious and nutritious meal maker, marinated in a traditional teriyaki seasoning and packed with 11 grams of protein per serving.
- Tofu Bites – Lemon Pepper
- Marinated in a zesty-citrus seasoning and packed with 10 grams of protein per serving, these flavorful tofu bites are ready to eat, any time.
"Shoppers who visit ACME and Safeway stores in the Mid-Atlantic region will be excited to find our wide array of our plant-based and better-for-you offerings," said Wong. "Our meal solutions are really easy to prepare, giving consumers additional options as they embrace healthier and delicious plant-based products."
Franklin Farms has more than twenty years of expertise in plant-based protein foods and uses only the highest quality ingredients and packaging to provide a healthy selection of plant-based products for any meal of the day. Product offerings including veggie patties, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, Planty Good Patties, and Ground and Vegan Wraps. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious and innovative food.
To learn more about Franklin Farms and its plant-based product offerings or to find the nearest retail location, please visit http://www.franklinfarms.com or email info@franklinfarms.com for more information.
About Franklin Farms
Franklin Farms began over 20 years ago as a simple mushroom farm in Franklin, Connecticut. Since then, they have been creating exciting yet good-for-you meatless meals from field to table. Great ingredients make great foods, which is why Franklin Farms starts with flavor-forward, high-quality plant proteins. They offer a range of health-conscious plant-based protein products that span day parts, meal types, and taste profiles. From end to end, Franklin Farms makes it easy and delicious for consumers to cook with and eat great-tasting plant-based proteins. From our farms to a store near you, find the nearest retail location at: https://www.franklinfarms.com/where-to-buy.
