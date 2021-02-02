PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin Farms™, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, is introducing a new line of functional food frozen plant-based burgers. A9ΩTM (Alpha Nine Omega) Plant-Based Burgers are a new addition to Franklin Farm's plant-based offerings and will be available in the freezer section.
"Our new Franklin Farms burger patties are delicious and healthy," said Kenny Sung, CEO, Keystone Natural Holdings. "They're 100% plant-based, non-GMO, cholesterol free and are made with tofu/soy to provide nine essential amino acid and nutrients, protein, and a great texture. Each easy-to-prepare patty provides 15-17 grams of plant-based protein per 2.5oz patty, more protein content than many other traditional frozen veggie burgers, and are available in a variety of flavor profiles to fit consumers' taste while offering an 'around the world' cuisine experience."
Franklin Farms new line of A9Ω™ Plant-Based Patties enter the market as more and more consumers are trying plant-based meat and becoming more educated label readers, considering the ingredients and nutrition panel information when making their plant-based meat brand choice. According to MarketsandMarkets, the plant-based meat market was estimated to be valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025. Numerous reports indicate plant-based meat isn't just for vegetarians. In fact, Nielson research indicates 98 percent of alternative meat buyers also buy meat, and close to 40 percent of plant-based shoppers now consider themselves flexitarian.
"We are excited to launch our Franklin Farms A9Ω™ Plant-Based Burger line," said Cindy Wong, Vice President of Sales, Franklin Farms. "We chose a name that says it all. Named for the first and last letters in the Greek alphabet, alpha and omega, A9Ω™ Plant-Based Burgers are made with tofu and packed with the nine essential amino acids our bodies need, from beginning to end. In the past, farmers would use hot irons to brand their cattle with Roman numerals. These days, we're sparing the cows and putting our mark on delicious plant-based burgers instead. A9Ω™ also represents the beginning of a new kind of plant-based burger and the end of a search, because now consumers can have a satisfying, delicious high-protein, plant-based burger at home."
These delicious plant-based burgers contain no preservatives, artificial colors or flavors and are available in a range of great-tasting global flavors including:
- Mediterranean
- Sriracha Thai Chili
- K.C. (Kansas City) BBQ
- Korean Style BBQ
- Smoked Salsa Chipotle
"Franklin Farms A9Ω™ Plant-Based Burger is unique, there is nothing like it in the market offering today," said Wong. "Each package contains 4 patties, 2.5oz each in brilliant, colorful boxes that allows retailers to merchandise horizontally on one side, or vertically on the other side. This new product line is now available through our natural food retail partners."
Franklin Farms has more than twenty years expertise in plant-based protein foods and uses only the highest quality ingredients and packaging to provide a healthy selection of plant-based products for any meal of the day. Product offerings including veggie patties, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, edamame vegan jerky, Planty Good Patties and Ground and Vegan Wraps. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious and innovative food.
To learn more about Franklin Farms and its plant-based product offerings or to find the nearest retail location, please visit http://www.franklinfarms.com or email for more information.
About Franklin Farms
Franklin Farms began over 20 years ago as a simple mushroom farm in Franklin, Connecticut. Since then, they have been creating exciting yet good-for-you meatless meals from field to table. Great ingredients make great foods which is why Franklin Farms starts with flavor-forward, high-quality plant proteins. They offer a range of health-conscious plant-based protein products that span day parts, meal types, and taste profiles. From end to end, Franklin Farms makes it easy and delicious for consumers to cook with and eat great-tasting plant-based proteins. From our farms to a store near you, find the nearest retail location at: https://www.franklinfarms.com/where-to-buy.
