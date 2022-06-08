With the upcoming summer grilling season, Franklin Farms™, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, announced it is now distributing their flavor forward veggie patty to more retail locations. Now shoppers can spice up their at-home dining experience when they try Franklin Farms Plant-Based Burger Patties, available in America's favorite Barbeque Flavor, Mediterranean Style and authentically seasoned Korean Style BBQ flavor.
PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the upcoming summer grilling season, Franklin Farms™, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, announced it is now distributing their flavor forward veggie patty to more retail locations. Now shoppers can spice up their at-home dining experience when they try Franklin Farms Plant-Based Burger Patties, available in America's favorite Barbeque Flavor, Mediterranean Style and authentically seasoned Korean Style BBQ flavor.
"Our team is thrilled to gain more distribution that will allow consumers across the country the opportunity to enjoy our delicious and healthy Plant-Based Burgers from the convenience of home," said Cindy Wong, Vice President of Sales, Franklin Farms. "With meat prices skyrocketing, we hope shoppers will try these flavorful, unique, and innovative 100% plant-based burgers. They are truly unlike anything available in the market today and are sure to spice up the category!"
Franklin Farms Plant-Based Burgers will wow consumers as these vegan patties are full of flavor because they are baked and never fried. The delicious and hearty texture of each patty combined with the additional distribution locations means these flavored-filled sensations will go quickly as satisfied shoppers gobble them up.
Franklin Farms Plant-Based Burgers are easy-to-prepare at home, giving consumers a delicious new way to spice up their menu planning with these 'around the world' flavor options:
- Refrigerated: Barbeque Veggie Patty, Mediterranean Style Veggie Patty
o 9 grams protein per 2.5oz serving
o Gluten free
- Frozen: A9Ω™ (Alpha Nine Omega) Korean Style BBQ and Mediterranean Style Plant-Based Burger
o 15 grams protein per 2.5oz serving
o 200% more protein than traditional veggie patties
Franklin Farms line of Plant-Based Patties are plant-based, non-GMO, cholesterol free, contain no preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. Packaged four patties per sell unit, they make it easy to share or for portion control.
"Franklin Farms is not like other leading brands in the plant-based protein category," said Wong. "In fact, A9Ω™ Plant-Based Patties are truly satisfying because they contain more protein than traditional veggie patties. We offer the widest assortment of plant-based protein products in the category, with loyal flexitarian consumers that purchase and eat our products more frequently than the other leading brands in the category. Consumers can rely on Franklin Farms to deliver Farm + Flavor + Function."
With more than twenty years expertise in plant-based protein foods, Franklin Farms uses only the highest quality ingredients and packaging to provide a healthy selection of plant-based products for any meal of the day. Product offerings including veggie patties, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, Planty Good Patties and Ground, vegan wraps and more. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious and innovative food.
To learn more about Franklin Farms and its plant-based product offerings or to find the nearest retail location, please visit http://www.franklinfarms.com or info@franklinfarms.com for more information.
About Franklin Farms
Franklin Farms began over 20 years ago as a simple mushroom farm in Franklin, Connecticut. Since then, they have been creating exciting yet good-for-you meatless meals from field to table. Great ingredients make great foods which is why Franklin Farms starts with flavor-forward, high-quality plant proteins. They offer a range of health-conscious plant-based protein products that span day parts, meal types and taste profiles. From end to end, Franklin Farms makes it easy and delicious for consumers to cook with and eat great-tasting plant-based proteins. From our farms to a store near you, find the nearest retail location at: https://www.franklinfarms.com/where-to-buy.
Media Contact
Carrie Livingston, ColinKurtis, 8155198302, carrie@colinkurtis.com
SOURCE Franklin Farms™