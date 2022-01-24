CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The book industry's leading marketing and PR firm Smith Publicity has announced a six-session book marketing webinar series for 2022. The first webinar is on author branding and scheduled for January 26, with others to be offered at various times during the coming year. The unique format for each session has it led by a veteran Smith Publicity executive teamed up with a respected industry partner who has relevant expertise on the topic. The webinars support Smith's commitment to making book marketing and publicity knowledge more widely available online to authors, publishers, and others connected to the field.
The January 26 webinar, "Developing Your Author Brand," will feature Marissa Eigenbrood, Senior Vice President, Smith Publicity, and industry partner and personal branding expert Kait LeDonne. The course will focus on the required elements for author brands, how to identify and develop their unique attributes, ways to support and expand them by increasing social media followings, and layout a marketing strategy to drive growth and visibility.
"We're delighted to be offering the 2022 webinar series to share our book marketing insights and have other respected professionals from the industry give their input on the book marketing topics we're most often asked about," says Marissa Eigenbrood. "There's never been a better year to be an author, and we want this informative online series to help us achieve what has always been our objective at Smith Publicity – to make good things happen for authors."
Content Highlights for the Smith Publicity Webinar entitled "Developing Your Author Brand"
Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 2 p.m. (EST).
This webinar is free and open to the public. Register here in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TidqqQhFRO2cL0LfZJB9cg
- Learn to establish your author brand to sell more than just books
- Prioritize social media platforms in 2022 to increase your following
- Select and develop the best marketing strategy for your brand and book
All Smith Publicity free webinars will conclude with a question-and-answer session with questions submitted by participants before and during the session. Takeaways for the author branding course participants will include a greater understanding of the value of a well-developed author brand, how to develop them, and why they are beneficial on many levels. The webinar leaders have significant expertise in personal branding experience and bring their knowledge to the session. Through case studies and examples, they will explain the power of author brands and their long-term value.
2022 Webinars to Cover a Range of Book Publicity and Marketing Topics
Continuing their focus on book publicity and marketing topics, the 2022 webinars will include a course on the foundational elements of book marketing campaigns and how to survive and thrive as an author in the new book industry landscape. Smith Publicity has based session topics on the most frequently asked questions it receives from authors about book promotion and marketing. The invitation to other industry executives to co-present the sessions with a Smith executive expands the knowledge base and provides additional information and expert perspectives.
About Smith Publicity
Smith Publicity is the most prolific book marketing firm in the publishing industry today. It has worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team of publicists creates campaigns for authors ranging from first-time self-published writers to New York Times bestsellers. The firm's continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to its uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate.
A free subscription to the Smith Publicity Power Book Publicity Newsletter available on https://www.smithpublicity.com will include topics and dates of upcoming webinars. The newsletter is a monthly report about trends and opportunities book marketing. Information about upcoming webinars will also be available on the Smith Publicity social media channels.
