MARLTON, N.J., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage announced it has suspended residential property foreclosures and evictions and has taken additional measures to assist customers, communities and employees grappling with the impact of COVID-19.
"These are very difficult times," said Freedom President and CEO Stanley C. Middleman. "Our company is focused on proactively offering customers options. We aim to bring comfort to those who may be in fear of losing their homes due to the uncertainty and financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide necessary updates."
In addition to protecting its customers, Freedom Mortgage has transitioned its staff nationwide to work from home and will continue to provide customer service during regular business hours. Freedom encourages its customers who are facing hardships to call the company toll-free at 855-690-5900 for assistance. Customers are being asked to be patient while contacting the company, as it is handling an unusually high call volume.
"At Freedom, we recognize that we provide a valuable service to our economy and our customers. It is our responsibility to do our part to keep the economy whole," added Middleman. "We are committed to staying on the front lines during this crisis and helping our borrowers in any way we can."
About Freedom Mortgage
Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Marlton, New Jersey, Freedom Mortgage is a non-bank, full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a leader in VA mortgage lending and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO and military families. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive.
