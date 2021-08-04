NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BioFoundry announced this week that they are extending the application deadline for their free biopharmaceutical startup incubator until this Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 11:59PM ET. Interested applicants can learn more at venturelink.org/biofoundry
The BioFoundry helps pre-Series A biopharma startup founders lead teams, pitch investors, and approach partners with confidence. The incubator specifically works with early-stage cell & gene therapy companies and related industries – such as protein, MABs, and vaccine developers – as well as innovations that assist in their creation.
The program consists of weekly interactive sessions with pharma leaders, investors, and successful entrepreneurs on topics such as investor and pharma relationships, communications, and team growth and management.
The BioFoundry is completely free- and equity-free, virtual, and open to national and international startups thanks to the support of the EDA and program partners. Program dates are from September to December 2021, culminating in a showcase event for partners, investors, and community members.
This is the second cohort of the BioFoundry incubator program. Alumni company success during and after the program includes raising a collective $18.5M in funding, winning a national pitch competition, and team growth. To learn more about last year's teams and see a video of the final Showcase event, visit the BioFoundry website.
About BioFoundry
The BioFoundry is a collaboration between the Entrepreneurship and Biopharma Divisions of the New Jersey Innovation Institute, with support from the US EDA Regional Innovation Strategies i6 Challenge, BioCentriq's full-service CDMO and workforce development program, and our partners. NJII is a subsidiary of the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
For additional information on eligibility and the application process, review BioFoundry's website: http://venturelink.org/biofoundry.
Applications will be open through August 8th and are reviewed on a rolling basis. If you have additional questions, please feel free to reach out directly to Project Lead Hannah Katz at Hannah.Katz@njii.com.
