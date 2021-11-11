RANDOLPH, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey landscape and design services company Fullerton Grounds Maintenance (FGM) recently supported Morris Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that helps families build housing for low-income individuals and families, by donating 12 shovels to help break ground on the new Randolph Condominium Complex.
The largest project in Morris Habitat for Humanity's 36-year history, the new community will be comprised of 25 units across four buildings. Located behind Morris Habitat's headquarters on South Salem Street, the community will provide much-needed affordable housing for eligible low- and moderate-income families. The 12 shovels Fullerton Grounds Maintenance donated will also be used for future groundbreaking projects at Morris. Each shovel has an engraved Morris Habitat for Humanity plate riveted on them.
The project will be completed in two phases. Thirteen condominiums are expected to be completed in late 2022, and an additional twelve condominiums will be constructed and finished by the end of 2023.
Founder and CEO of FGM, Scott Fullerton, has been partnering with Morris Habitat for Humanity for over two decades.
"Fullerton Grounds Maintenance is always honored to do our part and help this wonderful community to break ground with the Randolph Condominium Complex. We're looking forward to its construction, which will provide multiple families with the opportunity to build their lives in Randolph."
The latest donation for the Randolph Condominium groundbreaking ceremony was just another way for Fullerton to support Morris' efforts. A year ago, FGM teamed up with Morris Habitat for Humanity to help transform the old Roxbury Township's Department of Public Works site into a 12-unit condominium complex in Succasuna, N.J. for low- and moderate-income families. FGM was responsible for providing $15,000 in landscaping help to change the outdoor space of the condominiums into a children's play area where families can relax.
About Fullerton Grounds Maintenance
Fullerton Grounds Maintenance, based in Kenvil, New Jersey, has been a leading provider of landscape services in central and northern New Jersey for the past 25 years. Fullerton Grounds Maintenance's mission is to exceed its clients' expectations by providing exceptional landscape services at competitive prices, by demonstrating that the team is fully accountable for its work, and by cultivating strong long-term relationships with its customers.
Media Contact
Nikolaj Leszczynski, Fullerton Grounds Maintenance, 9543792115, nikolaj@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Fullerton Grounds Maintenance