SUCCASUNNA, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey landscape and design services company Fullerton Grounds Maintenance was a silver sponsor in the annual Roxbury Wreaths Across America event on December 18th, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Succasunna, NJ. Hosted by the Ferro Monte Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, this event is held annually to honor America's veterans by laying wreaths on their graves. The Ferro Monte Chapter reached their goal this year and laid 665 wreaths on veteran's graves.
Wreaths were laid in three different Succasunna cemeteries: Flanders – Hillside, United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church, with the Remembrance Ceremony taking place at First Presbyterian at 99 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ.
Fullerton Grounds Maintenance was a silver sponsor, which means they donated 50 wreaths at $15 per wreath.
"Here at Fullerton, we value the service and sacrifices of our fallen men and women," said Fullerton Grounds Maintenance Founder and CEO Scott Fullerton. "Being able to sponsor 50 wreaths for this event was an incredible honor and we hope to keep doing so in the years to come."
Wreaths Across America started with wreath maker Morill Worcester, who took a surplus of 5,000 wreaths and turned them into an opportunity to honor America's fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. Since then, it's been an annual tradition hosted by Wreaths Across America's different chapters to honor the bravest of the brave. In 2020, Wreaths Across America placed 1.7 million veterans' wreaths at over 2,500 locations nationwide.
