NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Futu Holdings Limited
("Futu" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FUTU). Investors who purchased Futu securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/futu.
The investigation concerns whether Futu and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On March 7, 2020, Futu sold 7,500,000 American Depository Shares ("ADSs") at $12.00 per ADS. The company raised over $90 million in its initial public offering ("IPO"). On March 17, 2020, Futu revealed that it had failed to account for its preferred shares in calculating its earnings per share ("EPS"), resulting in a substantial decrease in its EPS. Following this news, Futu stock dropped.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Futu shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/futu. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com