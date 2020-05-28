DOVER, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio announces the first analog model within G-SHOCK's popular FROGMAN series of dive watches. While still maintaining the asymmetrical design that has become synonymous with the iconic series, the new GWFA1000-1A2 features a new monocoque case made of carbon fiber reinforced resin which integrates the case and case back; providing the utmost durability and low absorbency. The watch comes with a navy band alongside a silver and black watch face which displays dual time, dive time and tide in analog format. The GWFA1000-1A2 also boasts enhanced readability with large, luminescent hour and minute hands, making it easier for divers to check their dive time at a quick glance.
The new GWFA1000-1A2 comes equipped with updated technical features, including Bluetooth® connectivity through the G-SHOCK Connected app and a full-time smartphone link, which comes with all new functions like Dive Log and Tide Point Setting. With dive log, the user can mark dive locations, time, date, number of dives, plus include photos. With Tide Point, the user can select from a preset list of some of the world's most famous dive points or set their own.
In diving mode, the hour and minute hands overlap and move in unison to form a single hand, making the time spent underwater easy to see and intuitive. To quickly switch the hands from the current time to the elapsed dive time, Casio developed a new module with three dual coil motors. When in Tide Mode, the watch will display tide data for a specified location and date while also displaying the current local time.
The new GWFA1000-1A2 is built with premium materials, including a sapphire crystal with non-reflective coating and its tough flouroelastomer band adds exceptional resistance to staining and hydrolysis, which allows the watch to be used in and out of the water without worry.
Additional technical features include a Super Illuminator LED light which helps to ensure readability in the dark and underwater, built-in tough solar technology for self-charging capabilities and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping for self-adjusting, accurate hour/date display virtually anywhere on the globe.
As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.
The new timepieces also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:
- Shock Resistance
- ISO 200M Water Resistance
- Daily Alarm
- 1/100 Sec. Stopwatch
- 1/1 Second Timer
- Full Auto Calendar
- Dual Time
The new analog FROGMAN will also arrive in red and black bands. The GWFA1000-1A, GWFA1000-1A4, and GWFA1000-1A2 will retail for $800 each and will be available for purchase mid-June at select G-SHOCK retailers, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."
www.gshock.com/home.
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.
